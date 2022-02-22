Sony Pictures declares Uncharted “a new hit movie franchise" after film generates $139 million worldwide

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group is rather pleased with how Uncharted is doing at the box office, so much so that its chairman and CEO Tom Rothman has called it “a new hit movie franchise.”

Speaking in a company memo (thanks, Deadline), Rothman said the success "marks a great victory" for the company, as the film was the "first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves."

According to Fandango's Erik Davis, when it comes to video game adaptations, Uncharted had the fourth biggest opening weekend earning $44 million in the US behind Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, and 2001's Tomb Raider, respectively.

Expected to do $30 million its opening weekend, the Uncharted movie is estimated to have made $52 million through Monday, February 21.

Worldwide, the film has so far generated $139 million to date against a $120 million budget - and it's not even available in all territories yet.

Set as a prequel to the games, Uncharted tells the tale of how Nathan Drake came to meet and befriend Sully. It covers how Drake becomes a treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries that span the globe.

In the works for ages, it lost many directors, was revamped, re-written, and delayed more than once.

The film stars Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame, veteran actors Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle (The 100), Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey's Anatomy), and more.

It was directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer, and the script was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins.