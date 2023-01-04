PlayStation Plus tiers explained: What do you get with Essential, Extra, and Premium subscriptions

PlayStation Plus is one of the best ways to try out an exciting variety of games for a relatively low cost these days. A steady stream of monthly games come with all versions of the service, but additional features and perks come with pricier PS Plus packages. So what’s the deal?

In this short guide, we’ll break down PlayStation Plus and all the different tiers available, explaining what you get with each version of the service and how much each will cost you.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service available to PlayStation 4 and 5 owners. While different versions of the service provide different perks, all packages provide access to online multiplayer, some exclusive discounts, and a selection of monthly games that you can download for free.

There are three different versions of PlayStation Plus available: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential is your base version that comes with the above benefits, but forking out a little extra for Extra and Premium offers some additional features including a wider archive of free downloadable games, game demos, and more.

What this basically means is that if you just want to hop online and play some Warzone multiplayer, then the Essential package is what will work best for you. However, if getting your hands on numerous games you may not have touched before is a priority, then higher tiers may be worthwhile.

PlayStation Plus Essential explained

PlayStation Plus Essential is the base version of the service and provides the smallest number of bonuses for the lowest cost.

PlayStation Plus Essential comes with the following features:

Monthly Games - Three free-to-download games every month Online Multiplayer Access - Access to online services for PlayStation games. Exclusive Discounts - Price reductions for certain games on the PlayStation store. The PlayStation Plus Collection - A collection of PS4 games free to download on your PS5 Share Play - The ability to share an in-game session with friends online. Game Help - PS5 Exclusive. Tips for games you’re currently playing Cloud Storage - Up to 100GB of save data available for PS4 and PS5 games. Exclusive Content - Skins, cosmetics and free items in certain games.

PS Plus Essential costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month, depending on your region.

PlayStation Plus Extra explained

PlayStation Plus Extra is the second version of the service, and for a slight increase in monthly cost, provides greater access to a library of free-to-download games. So for those looking to jump into a lot of titles a la Xbox’s Game Pass, this might be the best option for you.

Alongside all the features present with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra comes with the following features:

Game Catalogue - Around 400 PS4 and PS5 games, free to download at any time. Ubisoft Classics - A curated selection of popular Ubisoft titles, free to download.

PS Plus Extra costs £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99 per month, depending on your region.

PlayStation Plus Premium explained

PlayStation Plus Premium is the final available package, costing the most but providing the largest number of benefits to subscribers. As such, if you’ve got the money to spare, this is the version of PlayStation Plus that’ll give you the coolest stuff.

You get everything including with PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra, as well as the following exclusive perks:

Game Trails - Time-limited demos of big games that let you try before you buy. Cloud Streaming - Stream games to your console or PC without having to download them! Classics Catalogue - A selection of PS2, PS3 and PSP games free-to-download. PC Streaming - Stream certain games direct to a linked PC, with shared progress between platforms.

PS Plus Premium costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month, depending on your region.

With that, we’ve gone through everything you need to know about PlayStation Plus, including all its versions. You should now have a good idea about the service, and which one makes sense for you!

