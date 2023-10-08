Ghostwire: Tokyo, a lowkey 2022 gem, is free for Amazon Prime subscribers right now

If you missed out on last year's Ghostwire: Tokyo, and have considered trying it out, now's the best time because you can pick it up for the price of free.

You know what I like more than cheap games? Free games! And that's exactly what Ghostwire: Tokyo is right now, as long as you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber. All you need to do is head to the Prime Gaming page for the Tango Softworks developed game, sign-in, and Bob's your uncle, the game is yours - though it should be noted that what you get is an Epic Games Store key, so make sure you have an account there too in order to claim the game. Be quick, as you only have until November 2 to do it.

When Ghostwire: Tokyo was first announced, I was quickly excited for it, as The Evil Within 2 (at least the first half) is a damn good horror game. What was even more exciting was the fact that Bayonetta character designer and all round icon Ikumi Nakamura was attached to the project. I became less convinced when I saw that it was a first-person action game with light horror elements as opposed to the moody, atmospheric horror game I thought it was going to be. But then, I actually played it, and you know what? There's a damn good game to be found there.

Sure, it's not the most revolutionary thing in the world, but the combat is honestly very smooth, even if it could do with ever so slightly more variation. The game's main story isn't anything to write home about either, but the side quests certainly are. It being about ghosts, there are plenty of side quests about classic Japanese folk tales about things like tanuki, kappa, demons, and yokai. Some of them even had some genuinely touching moments, and could often be slower paced than the main game, so it's worth checking out for those alone.

Alternatively, it is available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you're a subscriber there but not Prime Gaming, you do have another way to play.