Where to buy Ghostwire Tokyo: editions, deals and more

Ghostwire Tokyo is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC. Having received Deathloop in 2021, Bethesda's next console exclusive to hit PlayStation 5 was released on March 25th 2022.>

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action adventure game with horror and supernatural elements. The plot revolves around ghost-like 'visitors' who've arrived to the city of Tokyo while all citizens seem to have vanished. Using physical and magical abilities, your goal is to find out what's behind these strange events while fending off these enemies.

Where to buy Ghostwire Tokyo standard edition

The best place to save yourself a tidy sum through Base. They're selling the PS5 standard edition for £44.85, a discount of up to £15 compared to other retailers. If ShopTo is your go-to for games, they're selling it for £49.85.

ShopTo also include bonuses of in-game content, such as the hannya and premium biker outfit packs, something that's also promised by GAME, Argos and 365games too.

Although Amazon is selling all versions of the game at standard retail pricing, each comes with an exclusive metal poster. That's for both standard and deluxe versions for the PS5, and the standard and deluxe editions for PC.

UK:

US:

Where to buy Ghostwire Tokyo deluxe edition

The deluxe edition of Ghostwire Tokyo includes two additional outfit packs: streetwear and shinobi. It also includes access to the kunai weapon which you can select in-game.

UK:

US:

