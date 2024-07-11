How to avoid the Xbox Game Pass price hike

The cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is increasing to $19.99 per month for new members. This price hike, along with other changes to the service, will take effect on September 12, 2024. Here is the full list of price changes:

- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $19.99/month (up from $16.99/month previously)

- PC Game Pass: $11.99/month (previously $9.99/month)

- Xbox Game Pass Core: $74.99/year (up from $59.99/year), but the monthly subscription will remain at $9.99/month.

To avoid this price hike, we recommend securing your Game Pass subscription for as long as possible through stacking. Stacking involves accumulating time on your subscription by repeatedly redeeming membership codes one after the other.

Since Game Pass Ultimate constitutes the majority of Game Pass users, our suggestions will focus on that tier, though this method applies to any Game Pass subscription. You can stack up to 36 months of Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing 3-month subscriptions up to 12 times. If you're not already paying monthly, be sure to check how much time you have left on your account via the Microsoft Services & subscriptions page.

Although stacking these subscriptions can be pricey—costing $539.88 if you buy the three-month codes through our Amazon deal at $44.99 / £38.99—it’s still cheaper than the new monthly rate. Over 36 months at $19.99 per month, you’d spend $719.64. This means you’d save $179.76 by stacking now.

We understand that spending $540 upfront isn’t feasible for everyone. However, even stacking a year’s worth of codes for $179.96 saves you $59.92 compared to the new annual cost of $239.88. Buying a few extra Game Pass codes now can save you money in the long run.

Notably, Xbox raised Game Pass prices last year, increasing the Ultimate subscription from $14.99/month to $16.99/month, marking its first price hike since 2017. Rumors have circulated since May that Xbox was considering another increase, particularly with the addition of future Call of Duty games on day one, following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass for Console will soon stop accepting new users. Existing subscribers can maintain their plans, but new subscribers will be directed to a new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier priced at $14.99/month in the United States. This new tier includes back catalog games and multiplayer functionality but excludes day-one game releases and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

We'll continue to monitor for Xbox Game Pass discounts during Prime Day and other sales later this year. We hope this information helps you make an informed decision about your subscription. Consider your options, plan accordingly, and keep on gaming. If none of these options work for you, canceling your subscription is always an alternative.