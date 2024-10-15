Halo Master Chief ornament tops the Christmas charts at Amazon—I've already ordered 10

Hallmark is getting a head start on the holiday season, and this year's ornament lineup has plenty for those of us that like the video games. There are a handful of fun new additions to Hallmark's gaming range this year, but the highlight for me is the Halo Master Chief ornament topping the new release list.

You can preorder it now for $18.99, and it’s set to launch on October 21, so you can throw some Spartan flair on your tree before you've even carved your pumpkins.

Along with Master Chief, Hallmark's gaming collection also includes some fan-favorite throwbacks like, Mario rocking a propeller helmet, Kingdom Hearts 2 King Mickey, a set of six Poké Balls, and plenty more as well.

Unfortunately, there's nothing so dramatically brilliant for Hallmark ornaments in the UK, but you can see the full Amazon storefront here if you want to have a quick browse.

Oh, and speaking of Halo: 343 Industries has recently switched to a new name, Halo Studios, and it has multiple Halo games apparently in development.

Studio head Pierre Hintze explained the change by saying: "If you really break Halo down, there have been two very distinct chapters. Chapter 1 – Bungie. Chapter 2 – 343 Industries. Now, I think we have an audience which is hungry for more. So we’re not just going to try improve the efficiency of development, but change the recipe of how we make Halo games. So, we start a new chapter today."

Whatever this next chapter for Halo Studios holds, my next chapter's probably going to involve finding somewhere to put my new Master Chief ornament.