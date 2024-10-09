Xbox Expansion Cards hit the cheapest they've ever been, but still pale in comparison to affordable PS5 SSDs

For October Prime Day, Amazon’s serving up some juicy discounts on Xbox Expansion Cards and PS5 SSDs, but let's be real—one of these is definitely the cooler deal. Sure, Xbox Expansion Cards have hit their lowest prices ever, but they’re still playing catch-up to the PS5 SSDs in the value department.

On the PlayStation side, you’ve got the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD flexing at $139.99 / £144.99—its lowest price of the year and even $10 cheaper than the last Prime Day. This SSD is one of the speed demons of the market, with read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds hitting 6,900MB/s.

It’s basically your PS5’s new best friend, making games load faster than you can say “SSD upgrade.” Oh, and it comes with a heatsink, so you don’t have to bother with any extra tech DIY. Bigger storage junkie? The 4TB and 1TB versions are also discounted, with the 4TB coming in at $265.99. Not too shabby for the performance you're getting.

Now, Xbox fans can snag the WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card for $120.64 / £114.99. With Xbox Series X|S hogging their proprietary storage lane, this is one of the few ways to beef up your storage. Installation? Couldn’t be simpler—plug it in, and you're golden. It’s just as fast as the internal SSD, so no complaints there.

But let’s face it, Xbox’s storage situation is still a bit of a wallet punch. For about $20 more, PS5 users can double their storage and boost performance like they’re upgrading to a luxury sports car. Plus, PlayStation’s open SSD system means you can mix and match from a buffet of wallet-friendly, high-powered SSDs. Xbox users? You get what you get and don’t throw a fit.

So, yeah, both consoles have some decent storage deals this Prime Day, but PS5 owners are walking away with the better value. Xbox players? Well, the WD Black C50 is good, but it’s not exactly breaking records in the value-for-money Olympics. While you're here, in other Prime Day news, Metal Gear Solid Collection finally dropped to the price it should’ve been at launch.

Check out Amazon for even more gaming deals across PS5, Switch, and Xbox, including games, hardware, and accessories. But hurry—these discounts are gone after today, so get in on the action before they disappear like Snake in a cardboard box. We're keeping an eye out for more discounts, and UK equivilents, over on @JellyDeals on Twitter/X as well.