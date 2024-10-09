Metal Gear Solid Collection finally drops to the price it should’ve been at launch

We’re officially on the last day of Prime Big Deal Days, and finally, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 has dropped to the price it should’ve been at launch—$19. That’s over 50% off its original lsit price. Yeah, it’s taken this long to reach the price it actually deserves, but better late than never, right?

We can confirm this is the lowest price yet, so if you’ve been holding out for a deal that makes sense, like myself, here’s your chance. If this is the first first time you're playing these classics, have no fear they still hold up as some of the best stealth action ever seen—while still being as ridiculous as possible. It's so Metal Gear.

This collection includes all the big hitters: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and more. And with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on the way (eventually), this is the perfect time to dive into the series—or revisit it at a price that finally makes sense.

With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater creeping ever closer to release, it’s the perfect time to get familiar with where the series started.

The remake is shaping up to be a serious throwback, but with a massive facelift. Konami is reviving the fan-favorite Metal Gear Solid 3 for modern consoles, promising to maintain the same essence of the original, but with completely overhauled visuals and sound. If you're excited for that, the Master Collection Vol.1 is the perfect way to catch up before diving back into the jungle when Delta eventually hits shelves

And that's just the tip of the Prime Day iceberg. Check out Amazon for even more gaming deals across PS5, Switch, and Xbox, including games, hardware, and accessories.