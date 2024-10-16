I’ll admit, I didn’t get around to playing Resident Evil 4 until the remake dropped last year. I was just a wee sprog when the original came out, and honestly, I probably wouldn’t have appreciated it for what it was back then.

Now, though, it’s one of my favorite action-horror games ever made. Lately, I’ve also been playing the Silent Hill 2 remake (which is also fantastic), and it reminded me of how much I love this genre.

Adding to my wistful trip down gaming memory lane, Resident Evil 4 is now down to just $21.99 on Amazon — the lowest price it’s ever been since its launch according to CamelCamelCamel. This deal’s available for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. It’s a bit surprising to see such a great offer so close to a month full of Black Friday sales in November, but hey, I’m not complaining.

And after almost six years of writing about video game deals, I genuinely don’t think we’ll see a better discount on this game during Black Friday either. This is just too good. So, if you haven’t yet experienced one of the best games ever made, now’s your chance. For those in the UK, the deal isn't as spectacular but still worthing noting as RE4 is down to £25.99.

Plus, as I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of great horror games to jump into right now. VG247’s Kelsey Raynor was especially impressed with the Silent Hill 2 remake, writing in their review: “Ultimately, those who are familiar with the original Silent Hill 2 will constantly be surprised by this remake, and those who aren’t as familiar are geared up for a great (albeit heart-wrenching) time.”

“Think of the remake as a continuation — or a new rendition — of the never-ending, looping purgatory that many theorize James is trapped in.”

“Bloober Team… You made me happy, and after playing Silent Hill 2, I am eager to see what the studio does alongside Konami in future. Perhaps a Silent Hill 1 and Silent Hill 3 remake isn’t such a bad idea, after all…”

One thing's for sure: with Silent Hill 2 turning out to be surprisingly awesome, and Resident Evil 4 available at such a killer price, the spooky season is off to a fantastic start. Long may it continue.