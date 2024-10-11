Xbox’s 'No Console Required' bundle gets a hefty discount at Amazon—surprisingly, it's a damn good deal

Amazon is selling its ‘No Console Required’ Xbox Bundle for $79.99, which includes a 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick, the 2000s-inspired transparent Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Or, for $74.99, you can opt for the regular 4K Fire TV Stick instead of the Max version, trimming the price but keeping all the essentials. Note: This is a US only deal, with no UK equivilent.

Normally, these would cost around $147 if bought separately, so you’re looking at a tidy $67 saving. It's a budget-friendly way to dip your toes into Xbox Game Pass without shelling out for a console, and with cloud gaming, you’ve got a huge library at your fingertips from the comfort of your couch. Does Xbox actually want want to sell any more consoles?

No Console, No Problem

Microsoft’s ‘No Console Required’ Xbox push seems to aim at making cloud gaming more accessible than ever. All you need is a compatible Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox controller, and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream games directly to your TV.

And hey, if the Sky Cipher controller isn’t your thing, there’s a whole range of controller colors to choose from, including Astral Purple, Robot White, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and more. You’ll be ready to dive into Xbox’s expansive game library the moment your bundle arrives, without needing to squeeze another console into your setup.

Still wondering if the 4K Max Fire TV Stick is worth it? Compared to the regular 4K stick, the Max version offers 16GB of storage (double that of the 4K), a beefier processor, and support for Wi-Fi 6E, making it ideal for cloud gaming. Both are solid picks, but the Max might be the better bet if you’re after faster speeds and a bit more future-proofing.