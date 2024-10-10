PS5 Pro finally goes up for pre-order at Amazon—but is it even worth it?

The PS5 Pro is now up for preorder on Amazon, but at $699.99 / £699.99 you’ve got to ask yourself – is this really the upgrade your wallet needs?

Well if you missed the first wave of preorders from PS Direct or just prefer sticking to Amazon, your chance is now. The console officially drops on 7th November, so if you’re determined to get your mits on it, you'd better act fast before it sells out.

But hold on a minute. The PS5 Pro doesn’t even come with a disc drive or a vertical stand – you’ll need to buy those separately. Want to keep your shiny new console standing tall? That’ll be another $30. Fancy playing actual physical discs? Tack on $80 for that privilege. Suddenly, that $699.99 price tag starts climbing.

What’s New in the PS5 Pro?

According to Sony, the PS5 Pro is all about "not choosing between graphics and performance" – because, apparently, you had to before. With a souped-up GPU, better ray tracing, and some fancy AI-driven upscaling, the Pro promises to make everything look smoother, sharper, and more detailed. But does that justify an upgrade? I'll let you be the judge of that, I am but a humble writer... who can't afford one.

PS5 Pro Enhanced Games

If you’ve decided to fork over the cash, you can look forward to enhanced versions of games like Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Spider-Man 2, among others. But beyond some extra graphical polish, is there anything here that screams "must-have"?