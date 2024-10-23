The Butcher wants to play a game with you in Diablo 4's next limited-time event, and you get some cosmetics just by logging in

Diablo 4 is celebrating this year’s Halloween with a neat little event that kicks off next week. This one is available to all players, and aside from some fairly standard log-in rewards, the event also includes a limited-time game that may or may not make your dungeon runs more interesting.

This event is actually on the les elaborate end of the spectrum, but it’s something to look forward to next week.

Though it may not have a name, the event has two components. The first is a log-in bonus campaign that awards players four cosmetics in total, one each day they log in to play the game.

It kicks off Tuesday, October 29 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm UK. You get rewards every day until November 1, but the event itself doesn’t wrap up until Tuesday, November 5 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm UK.

Each of the four rewards can be claimed from the in-game Shop, but if you miss those dates, they’re all going to be available until it ends on November 5, so don’t fret if you forget to log in on the day(s).

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

The other, far more interesting component of this limited-time event is much more on brand. The Butcher, the roaming boss who’s known for dropping in when you least expect it, and causing mini-heart attacks everywhere, has a new game for us all.

It’s called Meat or Treat, and it modifies any dungeon Shrine you might come across. The Shrine’s existing effect remains, but each time you activate a Shrine, you’re also going to get an extra, unknown effect on top.

While Blizzard didn’t say what kind of bonus effects we can expect, the ominous wording makes it sound like they may not all be effects you actually want, so maybe don’t mess with Shrines if you’re doing an important run of The Pit or something.