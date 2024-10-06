Amazon has a crazy good PS5 deal today, but is it worth it?

Amazon’s got a "crazy good" PS5 deal today, but are you really scoring a bargain or just taking the bait for yet another Prime Day trap?

Amazon loves to toss out early deals like it’s doing you some big favor, and this one’s for the US crowd eyeing a PS5—whether it’s for you or for that gift you’ll regret when you remember buying good gifts is hard.

Prime members can grab a PS5 for $426.55—just over $73 off, which sounds pretty decent if you're ready to hand more cash to Amazon's empire and hop aboard the Sony hype train.

The digital edition is also down to $379.99 ($70 off). Here's the question: At an extra $47, it is worth being able to own your games rather than eventually paying out an extra $80 for the privilege?

We'll let you decide on that one. If you're opting for the disc version, that means you get to add any $70 game of your choosing to the basket, bringing the whole thing in just under $500, or less if you find another tasty discount. So, a shiny new console and a game to help pass the holiday slump. Sounds good, right?

But is it really worth it? If you’re already hunting for a PS5, sure. According to our records, this is in fact the cheapest the PS5 slim has ever been. If you're waiting for something better, well, Black Friday’s around the corner as well. Maybe we’ll see something even juicier, like big bundle deals for the wallet-busting PS5 Pro.

To give Amazon some credit, this discount is far and beyond the best among the big retailers this week. Walmart, Best Buy, and Target all have their own discounts on the PS5, but at just $50 off rather than the mighty $70+ found at Amazon for Prime members.

Oh yeah. If you're not a Prime member already, there's some free 30-day free trials going right now as well.

