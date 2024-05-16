Xbox is toast(er) - fire sale

If you're a big Xbox fan, and you enjoy food, then this deal might just be for you. At the beginning of 2024 Xbox released a toaster that looks like the Series S console, which amazingly isn't the first food-based appliance that looks like a console Xbox has released.

If you want your breakfast to be branded with the Xbox logo every morning, you can pick up the Series S toaster for just £18 at Currys right now:

All jokes aside this is a fairly solid toaster for just £18. It has one long slot in the middle that can fit two regular pieces of bread, or one really long piece. There's six levels of adjustment so you can brown your toast to your preference, and a rather nice digital display that shows which level you're currently on.

There's a defrost setting and a setting for toasting bagels, which my toaster doesn't even have, and the cancel button's LED is also used as a countdown timer.

There's not much else to say about the Xbox toaster, it's great to show everyone that goes into your kitchen that you're a real gamer, and for less than £20 will make good toast.

What makes this deal an extra-good bargain, is that you'll get three months of free Apple services if you don't have them already, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+. These all have varying monthly costs so if any of your Apple subscriptions have lapsed you can save a lot of money with three months free.

Xbox has been making headlines recently, not because of its toasters, but because it suddenly closed down three game studios last week in an effort to "increase investment in other parts of our portfolio", and then followed it up by deciding to port more of its games to PlayStation to increase margins. If they're so strapped for cash, I guess they should sell more toasters?

If any more gaming-related kitchen appliances go on sale, we'll let you know, but in the meantime we'll keep updating you on other gaming deals like gaming laptops with $500 discounts.