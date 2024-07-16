Amazon Prime Day 2024: We reveal the best gaming deals today

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially underway and will run until the end of July 17. Most deals will vanish at midnight tomorrow, so don't wait! Apart from Black Friday, this is the ultimate time to snag amazing discounts on video games, accessories, storage, headsets, and more. Many of these bargains are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but don't worry if you're not a member—you might be eligible for a 30-day free trial. We've scoured the offerings to bring you the best deals that gaming enthusiasts will love. Stay tuned, as we'll keep updating this article with the latest and greatest deals as they roll in.

Persona 3: Reload for $34.99 for Prime Day

Persona 3 was the first in the franchise to embrace the features that define the series today—strong social links between protagonists, and distinctive art and music styles. It laid the groundwork for future entries, with Persona 4 enhancing many of the gameplay concepts introduced in Persona 3. Atlus has now revisited Persona 3 with a fresh coat of paint in Persona 3 Reload, featuring enhanced graphics and gameplay familiar to fans of the series. It's one of many Persona games on sale for Prime Day, and our favorite deal in the sale today.

Meta Quest 3 for $429.99

Meta Quest 3 is a relatively new entry into the realm of VR gaming headsets. There aren't many 'deals' for the Quest 3 right now, but there's an excellent bundle available for anyone looking for a top game to play right away. (Plus it's the only place you can play the next Batman Arkham game). It’s down to $429.99 in the Prime Day sales, a significant reduction vs. its $500 list price, and well worth picking up.

Meta Quest 3 - VR Headset 128GB for $429.99 Dive into extraordinary experiences with a mixed reality headset that transforms your home into an exciting new playground, where virtual elements blend into your actual surroundings Buy now

Xbox 1TB C50 Expansion Card for $117.79

Amazon has just slashed the price of the officially licensed WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series consoles to a record low of $117.79, a 25% drop from its original $157.99. This makes it an even better deal than the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card, which is also discounted for Prime Day. With limited options for Xbox storage expansion, the WD Black C50 shines as one of the top SSD choices.

The WD Black C50 features a 1TB NVMe SSD in a specialized Xbox-compatible shell. Unlike the more complicated PS5 SSD upgrade process, installing this expansion card is a breeze—simply plug it into the dedicated port on the back of your Xbox.

Roblox Gift Cards 20% Off for Prime Day

It's the perfect time to score some fantastic deals on Roblox gift cards. Whether you're an anti-n00b Roblox player or looking to give the ideal gift, these discounts offer incredible value. With 20% off on various amounts, there's something for everyone. Check out the benefits of each option below and make the most of these limited-time savings.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5

The best PS5 games are growing larger every year. For example, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is rumored to require a massive 350GB of storage for multiplayer, zombies, campaign, and Warzone. Depending on your PS5 model, this could take up half of your console's base storage. To avoid the constant hassle of installing and uninstalling games, we recommend taking advantage of SSD deals during Prime Day.

With SSD prices on the rise in 2024, now is the perfect time to snag one at a significant discount. Pair your new SSD with our recommended heatsink and follow our installation guide to ensure you never have to worry about storage space again. Plus, there are plenty of other great options available in the sale. Happy upgrading!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) for $54.99

One of the most critically acclaimed games of the year is now available at its lowest price since launch—just $54.99 for Prime members. This PS5 console exclusive is a must-have, and the Exclusive Amazon Edition sweetens the deal with additional in-game content and collectible items available only through Amazon. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) for $54.99 The Amazon Exclusive Edition includes a FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH PS5 controller skin (inside the case) featuring Cloud and Sephiroth Buy now

Unicorn Overlord for $34.99 for Prime Day

Unicorn Overlord is now at an all-time low of $34.99 for Prime Day. This tactical RPG is packed with features, including over 60 unique characters to unlock and use in combat. Developed by Vanillaware, the creators of Dragon's Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, it’s a must-play for fans of Fire Emblem. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 DQHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $799.99

To make the most of your gaming PC, you need a monitor that can keep up, providing a crisp display with motion fidelity to play all of the best PC games as intended. Gaming monitors have come a long way in the past few years, and there's now more options than ever at even more affordable prices. Some of the best monitors for PS5 are even on sale during Prime Day, so this is a wonderful opportunity to save and complete or upgrade your setup.

Samsung Odyssey G9 DQHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $799.99 Experience heart pounding gaming with vivid scenes wrapped deeply around your field of view; The 49" 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution enables full peripheral vision and draws you in Buy now

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for $189.99

The best racing wheels for PS5 transform your gaming experience, putting you right in the driver's seat for games like Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24. While a PS5 controller gets the job done, nothing compares to the exhilarating rumble of a racing wheel that makes you feel like you're truly tearing up the track. Get ready for an immersive, heart-pounding ride as you burn rubber on virtual asphalt.