OTHERWORLDLY

Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available on Xbox, alongside new Spider’s Thread update

New areas to explore, side missions to complete, and more.

Kelsey Raynor
Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available to purchase for Xbox Series X/S, and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can give Tango Gameworks ghoulish title a try for free. In addition, the game is also playable via PlayStation Plus, and an all-new Spider’s Thread update is now available for the game.

Catch a small teaser for Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread update here.

The Spider’s Thread update for Ghostwire: Tokyo adds a brand-new rogue-lite mode to the game, on top of some additions to the game's base campaign. During the main campaign, players can expect new enemies, new skills, new areas to explore, new side missions, extended story cinematics, Photo Mode enhancements, and more (via Bethesda).

The new game mode, that arrives as part of the update, is a 30-stage gauntlet selected from over 120 levels. Your only job here is to make it to the end. With progress, you’ll unlock new skills and in-game currency to spend however you please.

As for the new discoveries that are to be made across Tokyo, you’ll run into the likes of Sanguine Dancer, Silent Gaze, and Retribution. To counter them, Akito will be granted new skills such as Counter Attack and Charge Rush. There’ll also be a new Middle School area to explore, with rumours of missing students haunting it; something stalks the school hallways, and it’s up to Akito and KK to work out this strange phenomena.

There’s a lot more for players to discover, too, with there being 25 photographs to uncover that have unsettling auras. Once again, it’s up to Akito and KK to source where these photos were taken and purge the area using their detective skills (via PlayStation.blog).

Will you be checking out Ghostwire: Tokyo’s new update, or are considering jumping in for the first time? Let us know! I’ve been debating trying it for a while now, and I think now is finally the time.

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

