New Lego The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr set will come with a free Fell Beast and Nazgûl minifigure

An upcoming Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr set that features the glowing Eye of Sauron is set to be released on June 1st for Lego Insiders members, and on general sale for all other customers from June 4th. It will cost $459.99/£399.99.

While the price may be 'eye' watering for some, this is the perfect opportunity for Lord of the Rings fans to Baggins themselves an iconic collectible that's packed with nods and references to memorable quotes and scenes from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In addition to this incredible model, those who purchase the Barad-Dûr set between June 1-7th will also receive a free Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Fell Beast set, which features posable wings and joints, plus a Nazgûl minifigure.

Image credit: Lego

Otherwise known as the Dark Tower, the Lego Barad-Dûr model is a super detailed replica of Sauron's fortress in the lands of Mordor, where the shadows lie. The ever-watchful Great Eye actually rotates to hunt down the ringbearer. It also features a light brick to make the eye glow.

This impressive set features 5,471 Lego pieces and measures over 32.5 in. (83 cm) high, 17.5 in. (45 cm) wide and 12 in. (30 cm) deep. With this set, you'll also get 10 Lego minifigures, including Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Sméagol/Gollum, Sauron, the Mouth of Sauron, Orc and Gothmog.

Image credit: Lego

The Lego Rivendell set sold out at launch and continues to sell out from time to time. This means the new Lord of the Rings set will more than likely sell out too. If you're not a member already, we recommend signing up for a free Lego Insiders membership ahead of time so that you can get early access to order it.

With news that Peter Jackson, Phillipa Boyens and Andy Serkis are working on a new The Lord of the Rings movie, and a release date has been confirmed for season 2 of Amazon's The Rings of Power, it seems the perfect opportunity for Lego to release another alluring Lord of the Rings themed set.

Let us know in the comments below if you'll be buying this new Lego Barad-Dûr set and also what other Lord of the Rings sets you would like to see Lego release.