The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer finally shows off Sauron, and he looks... like a regular guy, mostly

The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has dropped, and the big bad Sauron has finally been shown off.

It's almost been two years since the first season of The Rings of Power was released, but Prime Video has finally given us a look at season 2 with its first teaser trailer. Those of you that did enjoy the first season will be happy to hear that the second one isn't very far away, as it's set to arrive on the streaming service August 29. The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, is pretty much all about setting up how scary Sauron is, though it doesn't show off all that much, mostly out of context shots set to some ominous music.

Luckily, a plot description has been provided alongside the trailer to help set your expectations for the upcoming season. "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will," explains Prime Video.

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

Returning as Sauron is Charlie Vickers, though in the first season he went by the name Halbrand, an identity created just for The Rings of Power. We'll now get to see him in all his evil glory, even if that wig looks like it's hanging on for dear life.