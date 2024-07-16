Every Persona game on sale for Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 now live, fans of the Persona series have reason to celebrate as Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Tactica are on sale. Additionally, the remake of Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload, is available at a significant discount. These epic JRPGs offer some of the best value in gaming, often providing over 100 hours of gameplay. If you aren’t familiar with this blockbuster franchise, let me share why Persona should be on your Amazon Prime Day shopping list.

Persona 3 Reload: $34.99 for Prime Day

Persona 3 was the first in the franchise to embrace the features that define the series today—strong social links between protagonists, and distinctive art and music styles. It laid the groundwork for future entries, with Persona 4 enhancing many of the gameplay concepts introduced in Persona 3. Atlus has now revisited Persona 3 with a fresh coat of paint in Persona 3 Reload, featuring enhanced graphics and gameplay familiar to fans of the series.

One of the initial complaints about Persona 3 Reload was the absence of “The Answer,” an additional campaign featured in an earlier release. However, Atlus plans to release this DLC in September, making now the perfect time to pick up the game and complete a playthrough before the DLC launches. On Amazon Prime Day, Persona 3 Reload is available for $34.99 on PS5, PS4, and Xbox.

Persona 5 Tactica: $19.99 for Prime Day

The Phantom Thieves, first introduced in Persona 5 back in 2016, have appeared in various video game genres. From the rhythm game grooves of Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight to the Musou-inspired gameplay of Persona 5 Strikers, these Shujin Academy students have had their share of adventures. In 2023, they embarked on a new journey with the tactical role-playing game Persona 5 Tactica.

In Persona 5 Tactica, the Phantom Thieves are transported to an alternate world during the events of Persona 5. This new story introduces fresh conflicts and characters, such as Erina, the leader of the Rebel Corps. The gameplay involves controlling a party of up to three characters on a grid-based map, strategically taking down enemies. Fans of the Mario + Rabbids series or the X-Com series will find this gameplay variant familiar and engaging.

For Amazon Prime Day, Persona 5 Tactica is available at its lowest price yet: $19.99 on PS5, PS4, Switch, and Xbox. For Persona fans who haven’t picked up this spin-off or those who love tactics-based gameplay, this is a fantastic deal.

Persona 5 Royal: $19.99 for Prime Day

If you want to experience the game that started it all, Persona 5 Royal is the ultimate version. It includes the acclaimed Persona 5 experience with additional content: a new Phantom Thief member, a new Palace, new music, and various adjustments. What makes this game great is its incredible cast of characters, stunning art direction, captivating music, and engaging gameplay that keeps you hooked for over 100 hours.

The story follows the protagonist, a young man attending a new school under probation at Shujin Academy. He quickly befriends other “troublesome” students like Ryuji Sakamoto and Ann Takamaki. Each new dungeon, or Palace, introduces new environments and opportunities to add members to the Phantom Thieves, the vigilante group at the heart of Persona 5. Amazon Prime Day offers a great deal on Persona 5 Royal: $19.99 for the PS5 version and $24.99 for the Switch version. The extra $5 for the Switch version is worth it for the portability.

Whether this is your first time experiencing the Persona games or you’re looking to complete your collection, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of the Phantom Thieves and the extended Persona family.