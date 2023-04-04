Minecraft Legends, Loop Hero, Iron Brigade, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a new round of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in April.

Kicking things off today is Loop Hero for console and PC. In it, The Lich has formed a timeless loop, and inhabitants are thrust into never-ending chaos. It is up to you and your expanding deck of mystical cards to control the chaos by placing enemies, buildings, and terrain along expedition loops for the brave hero to fight and traverse.

Get a closer look at the gameplay of Minecraft Legends.

On April 16 Iron Brigade comes to cloud and console. As part of the Mobile Trench Brigade your job is to protect humanity from the Monovision in this Tower Defense shooter. Developed by Double Fine Productions, in the game, you will use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in your favor.

As you know, Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on April 12 for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Upon release, the game will include the new Spider’s Thread update. A former PlayStation console exclusive, the game finds Tokyo overrun by supernatural forces, thanks to an occultist. With the population vanishing, you and a spectral entity set out to seek vengeance to unravel the truth behind the disappearances and face the unknown. While you are roaming about the city, be sure to pet the cats and dogs because they need both reassurance and scritches.

EA Play will release hockey game NHL 23 on April 13 to Game Pass Ultimate members, and Minecraft Legends will come to the cloud, console, and PC on April 18.

Available on day one with Game Pass, in Minecraft Legends, the piglins threaten to consume the Overworld, and you are the hero it needs. The game features multiple biomes, new friends, acquainted mobs, and battle-ready piglins.

New titles coming to the service means others are leaving. Be sure to play one or more of these before April 15: Life is Strange: True Colors, Moonglow Bay, Panzer Corps 2, Rainbow Six Extraction, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, The Long Dark, and The Riftbreaker. Quantum Break also leaves at some point this month.

If you like what you play, you can get a nice 20% discount on the game and keep it in your library.