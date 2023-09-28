Prime Gaming members get Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dead by Daylight content, and more in October

The October free games with Prime lineup has been announced, and there are seven season-appropriate titles to download and play.

On October 5, GRUNND arrives for free on the service. The game centers around a nightmarish Halloween-themed realm, and you must navigate the ominous environments while unraveling puzzles and confronting horrible creatures.

Prime Gaming October 2023

Ghostwire: Tokyo will drop the same day, and on the 12th, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters — Deluxe Edition will be released.

October 12 is also when Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp comes to the service. This zany Halloween-themed dating simulator is set in a spooky camp environment where you navigate the world of monster romance.

Are you ready for a game that mixes bullet hell and typing? Then look forward to October 19 because that's when The Textorcist will be available. In it, you take on the role of a professional exorcist named Ray Bibbia, who must dodge bullets while simultaneously typing exorcisms. Can you face the threats of a demonic outbreak and deal with your dark and sinful past at the same time? Hopefully.

Golden Light also comes to Prime Gaming on October 19. This indie title transports you to a spooky, surreal world on a journey filled with unnerving mysteries and bizarre encounters. Basically, it's a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements that sounds too bizarre to be true (trust me, Google it!)- but in a good way, apparently, because folks seem to love it.

3D platformer Super Adventure Hand arrives on October 26 to round out the month. In it, you are a former gloves sales hand who is suddenly alone, as your best friend, Arm, is no longer attached to your wrist. As a lone hand, you try to avoid dangerous obstacles and find your way to the magic mug at the end of each of the game's 50 unique levels. Expect plenty of challenges, saw blades, fires, and other obstacles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With a new month comes new in-game drops, too.

To celebrate the release of Cyberpunk 2077's expansion Phantom Liberty, a series of in-game content drops for Prime Gaming members has kicked off, starting with the Chesapeake Smart SMG. More Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty content will drop over the coming months.

During October, you can also claim in-game content for Fall Guys, World of Warcraft, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, Pokemon Go, Dead by Daylight, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and others.

Those who reside in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany can play the following games for free on Amazon Luna during October: Devil May Cry 5, Trackmania, Bee Simulator, Dusk, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Orbital Bullet and Fortnite.