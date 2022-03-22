New Prince of Persia game and Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel in the works -report

Ubisoft has a Prince of Persia game in the works, seperate from the delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake.

This is according to Xfire leaker Tom Henderson who has heard from sources that a second Prince of Persia title is reportedly in the works. According to Henderson, Ubisoft Montpellier is involved and the project is supposedly taking "inspiration from Ori" and will be a 2.5D game.

Henderson said that details were slim, but the hope is that more will be revealed shortly.

The Xfire report also stated a seqeul to Immortals Fenyx Rising is in the works. The title is currently in pre-production, is possibly being handled by Ubisoft Quebec which is also busy working on a new Assassin's Creed title.

It's also reported that Ubisoft has a rather larger showcase planned where it will discuss around 20 new and already announced titles.

Currently, Ubisoft is working on Skull and Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Division Heartland, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Ghost Recon Frontline, XDefiant, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Roller Champions, Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Splinter Cell Remake, and The Division for mobile.

Other games said to be in the works at Ubisoft's many studio divisions are The Crew 3 (Project Orlando), and Assassin's Creed Rift.

When to expect the showcase to air is not known, but word has it Ubisoft planned to hold the showcase ahead of E3, but recent world events may have put plans on hold.