Ubisoft delays Ghost Recon Frontline closed tester which was set to kick off tomorrow

Ghost Recon Frontline has already seen a delay of sorts, and it's not even out yet.

Today, Ubisoft announced the closed beta has been postponded in order for the team behind it to deliver "the best experience possible."

The first closed test was set to run October 14-21 for PC players.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, which previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the game offers a new way for you to explore franchise's universe, with a free-to-play, 100+ players, PvP first-person military experience.

The game features an open world and a large set of tactical support tools and various game modes. The flagship mode in the game is Expedition which promised a new take on the battle royale genre.

Expedition features 100 players in teams of three who will have to work together to complete dynamic objectives across the map with no converging circle. Additional modes will also be available at launch.

There is also an advanced class system, allowing you to upgrade and customise each contractor to fit your strategy. Three classes of contractors were to be made available during the first closed test, with more available at launch.

Ghost Recon Frontline is without a release date, but will be made available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Luna and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect, with full cross-play available at launch.