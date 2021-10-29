The Division Heartland and the Prince of Persia remake have been delayed

During its Q2 financial earning's call yesterday, Ubisoft announced that it has delayed The Division Heartland and the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake past their original launch windows.

The games were originally supposed to launch during the company's current fiscal year (which runs until March 2022), but the French publisher has now asserted that the titles will instead launch before the end of the next fiscal year, taking the games' potential release dates to March 31, 2023 instead.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The news of the delay isn't hugely surprising; after all, Ubisoft had previously noted that neither The Division Heartland nor The Division 2 content would be shown during E3 2021. The company seperately assured players that we wouldn't see the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake at E3 2021, too. Both announcements prompted the press and the public to question whether each game would make its original launch plans.

The Division: Heartland is a standalone, free-to-play survival game coming from Ubisoft and at the time of writing, precious little is known about it. We do know that development is being led by Red Storm Entertainment, a studio with close ties to the Tom Clancy licenses, having worked on The Division and The Division 2.

The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was announced back in September 2020, and though the game was initially set for a January 2021 release, it was bumped back until March 2021 late last year. Following that, it was pushed back to “a later date.” This marks the third delay for the title... we wonder if it's liable to get more?

Rocksmith+ – the musical education subscription service for consoles and PC – has also been nudged back to an unspecified date before the end of March 2023.

We also recently heard that The Division 2's next big update and new game mode delayed into February 2022. And back in the summer, the company delayed both Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction by several months, too.

If you're bummed about all these games being pushed back (again), why not take solace in the fact that Ubisoft is getting into blockchain games?