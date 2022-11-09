Prince of Persia Remake pre-orders are being refunded — Ubisoft insists it's not cancelled

Ubisoft has shared an update directly to its blog regarding the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in light of customer pre-orders being cancelled.

Yeah, that’s right. Pre-orders of the remake are being cancelled and costs refunded back to keen fans. The update, which was last updated November 7, says that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is “not cancelled”. Ubisoft also then says that the game is currently still in development at Ubisoft Montreal.

Catch the reveal trailer for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake here.

The update continues, with Ubisoft adding that, “since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable.”

As for the release date, Ubisoft says there’s no new release date set for the remake as yet, and it’ll provide more information when it’s ready to do so. The developer and publisher also stated that there are currently no plans to remake any other titles in the Prince of Persia series, just in case you had your hopes up for a shiny new remake of the original 1989 title.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was first revealed back in 2020. While we were initially supposed to see it in January 2021, the game’s release was pushed back a couple of months to March 2021. Alas, this didn’t quite work, and Ubisoft decided to postpone the game. This time, to an undefined “later date.”

Then, Ubisoft shared another update, saying that we could expect the game during 2022. It’s now November 2022, and it’s probably safe to say that we won’t be seeing The Sands of Time Remake anytime soon, given the latest turn of events.

It’s perhaps also worth noting that the remake has changed hands since its initial reveal, moving from Ubisoft Pune to Ubisoft Mumbai, before finally landing in the hands of Ubisoft Montreal.

Given the delays, turning of hands, and pre-order cancellations, there’s no denying that Ubisoft looks like it’s setting up Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake for a cancellation. However, the company insists it isn’t cancelled, so now we all have nothing to do but wait and see. At least some of us might have a slightly heavier wallet following this news.