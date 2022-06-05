Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake gets another delay, definitely isn't cancelled

As time keeps ticking on, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake sees another delay, this time without a release target.

After some speculation that the Prince of Persia remake had been outright cancelled, Ubisoft has now confirmed to PC Gamer that it is still in development, but is no longer aiming for a FY23 release.

The remake has seen quite a troubled development, first revealed in September of 2020 with a January 2021 release date, then delayed to March, then delayed without a target release date, followed by a confirmation that it would be released in 2022. Most recently, development of the game was moved from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai over to Ubisoft Montreal, the studio behind the original Sands of Time trilogy.

"We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake," a Ubisoft representative told PC Gamer.

"As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

To clarify, Ubisoft's fiscal year of 2022-2023 ends March 31, 2023, so it's still entirely possible the game could be released in 2023. Considering how troubled the development has been, however, doesn't bode well for the title.

Delays are one thing, but a complete shift from two studios to one likely means even more work needs to be done.

On top of that, a report earlier this year suggested a new, separate Prince of Persia game is in development. Nothing has been confirmed since then, and we'll have to wait even longer to find out if it is real, as Ubisoft isn't hosting its own showcase this June. But a show will be coming later this year.