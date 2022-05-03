Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake development handed over to Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft has announced development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been handed over to Ubisoft Montreal.

The studio is responsible for the original Sands of Time trilogy.

"This decision is an important step and the team, building upon achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it's ready," said Ubisoft in a statement.

Ubisoft went on to thank everyone for its support and patience throughout the remake's development. The firm said it will share development progress on the game at a future date.

Announced back in September 2020, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was originally set to release in January 2021 before it was delayed into March of that year. Then, news broke that the game had been delayed indefinitley.

The game allows the player to rewind time while playing, undoing death by traps or platforming, as well as freezing enemies and moving objects. It was originally released in 2003 to critical acclaim and is regarded as the inspiration for the Assassin’s Creed series.

Being rebuilt from the ground up using the Assassin’s Creed Origins engine, the game features new mo-cap movement, a new in-game camera and rejigged combat.