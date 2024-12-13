The Witcher 4 shows up at The Game Awards 2024, and it’s looking so much better than you would have thought

CD Projekt has just turned up at The Game Awards to show off the game we’ve all been referring to as The Witcher 4 or via its codename Polaris up until this point.

This comes not long after the publisher revealed that this next Witcher game had gone into full production late last month, as part of CDPR’s latest financial update. Those earnings calls have been pretty much the only source of concrete info we’ve had on the game since it was originally announced via that image of a medallion in the snow that we’ve all seen nine million times by now.

Now, taking to the stage alongside the Keighley, CD Projekt has shown a new trailer, running in Unreal Engine 5 and running on as-yet-undisclosed GeForce RTX GPU tech, that shows off some incredible-looking footage (with incredible lighting, no less) that introduces Siri as the new, titular, Witcher.

The trailer shows off Ciri's forays into protecting the people and dealing with the fantasy paranormal, and her distressing visions and flirtations with the astral don't seem to have gotten any better since the events of Wild Hunt.

Check out the trailer below.

"The Witcher IV is an upcoming single-player open-world RPG from CD PROJEKT RED, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," says the trailer description. "The beginning of a new saga, and a follow-up to one of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, Ciri takes center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer."

So, we now know that we’ll be playing as Ciri in the game, something a lot of folks had theorised even prior to Geralt actor Doug Cockle suggesting that the star of every Witcher game to this point will be "a part" of the game, but not the main focus. He's since revealed he got a bit of a telling off for that.

Aside from Gerry, the only other character that’d been hinted as being in The Witcher 4 was some guy called Branko, found via the CV of Star Wars: Andor and EastEnders actor Jake Lampert listed on a Spotlight, a UK casting website.

If you want to celebrate now knowing more about the next Witcher game, why not do what I did not long ago and goof around in The Witcher 3 with a mod that allows Geralt to turn into a centaur by blowing a big horn.