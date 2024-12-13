Surprise! Warframe 1999 launches tomorrow for all platforms, so get ready to party like it's.... well, you get the idea

Digital Extremes - creators of Warframe - has just revealed that its highly anticipated Warframe 1999 update is launching tomorrow for all platforms. No specific release time has yet been specified, however.

This announcement came alongside a new gameplay trailer for the huge update, which shows each of the high-profile Warframe 1999 characters taking the fight to Tech-Rot mobs and Scaldra troops. This is, of course, wonderful news for those watching The Game Awards at home, and devastating news for me, personally, who still has to fly back from LA before I’m able to get my hands on the new update.

With this, the Warframe 1999 update hype cycle comes to its conclusion. This update, as a major addition to the game like The New War and Second Wind patches, has a lot going for it. Not only does it have a comprehensive romance system, but it also will (eventually) have an infested boyband you can hunt down for cool new weapons.

This release date was the only real question mark left hanging over the update, after Digital Extremes told players it would be coming in December while leaving out an exact date. Now the wait is finally over. Just hang tight a few more hours and you can ride as far as you want on a shiny new motorbike.

The update is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC from tomorrow (that's Fiday, December 13 for anyone keeping track.

Warframe 1999 is features a new Quest, "The Hex", in which a group of Protoframes known as the Hex try to locate Dr. Entrati in the city-state of Höllvania in the year of 1999.

You can read more about Warframe 1999 here, and learn a little about why Digital Extremes does so well when so many other developers crash their live services games in our exclusive interview with the devs.