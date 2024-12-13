Surprise! Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC, and it even already has a release date, so start prepping your mod ideas

Great news, Final Fantasy 7 fans that have been waiting for Rebirth to come to other platforms, as the JRPG just got a PC release date at The Game Awards.

You've all been waiting for it and the time is here: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC, and you'll be able to pick it up January 23. Square Enix shared the news with a new trailer at The Game Awards, showing off how the game looks on the new platform, as well as some of the features that will be exclusive to this version. This includes: improved lighting, enhanced textures and modelling, DLSS and VRR, and so much more..

It's no surprise that Square Enix has decided to bring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to PC, after all its predecessor Remake did so it would be a bit odd if it suddenly decided to not bother. Plus, earlier this year, after some disappointing sales for Rebirth and 16, Square Enix announced its intention to shift gears a bit towards releasing its games on as many platforms as possible.

That obviously includes PC, but also Xbox. Sadly, there was no word on that front today, but Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida has reaffirmed Square Enix's commitment to multiplatform releases. And while Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi didn't confirm anything about a port, he did recently say he's a fan of Xbox as a platform, so fingers crossed it'll come eventually. Now we just begin the wait for Part 3, which is all wrapped up story-wise at the very least.