It's not quite Elden Ring 2, but Elden Ring Nightreign certainly looks like everything us FromSoft-heads could want

At The Game Awards 2024, Geoff Keighley announced that we're getting a (not quite) sequel to Elden Ring - and it's arriving in the form of a co-op focussed title that will allow multiple players to take on bosses from the original game in collaborative environments.

As the main title was, Elden Ring Nightreign will be published Bandai Namco. It'll launch in 2025, and will come to for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

If you look carefully, you will see multiple boss designs from the mainline Elden Ring game in the trailer, as well as some locations that are - at least! - inspired by areas in the 2023 title. Does anyone want to say the words 'asset flip'? Go on, I dare you.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Only a few weeks ago, we heard FromSoft boss Hidetaki Miyazaki mention: "I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware". Looks like the famous sadist wasn't just mocking us, ey?

The developer obviously hasn't shown off anything else it's currently working on since the release of Elden Ring's only bit of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree earlier this year, but studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki recently won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia, where he made a couple comments about the future of the studio. You can read those at the link above.

This confirms what he said about Elden Ring 2, at least.

When asked about the Elden Ring IP, Miyazaki said: "We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2." That'll obviously be a shame for anyone hoping for a sequel to one of the most highly regarded games around, but Miyazaki did note that it's not possible that the IP might be developed further "in some form in the future."

Colour us surprised, then.

There is a mobile version of Elden Ring, from Tencent, that's reportedly in the works, too. But who knows if that'll ever see the light of day, even if it is real.