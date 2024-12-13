Den of Wolves' first showing since its big reveal shows off 10 Chambers' Payday roots... but with a lot more sci-fi style

Den of Wolves - the upcoming sci-fi heist game by 10 Chambers - has broken cover and made a sudden appearance at The Game Awards 2024. During the show we saw a brand-new gameplay trailer as well as a tentative 2025 Early Access release date. So at the very least, we won’t have to wait until 2030 for it (there are always delays, though...)

In the trailer we see some high-intensity action, we get a new banging track to go alongside it, and we get what looks like a brain-dive where the laws of physics have gone right out the window. All together, it's a real sci-fi spin on the heist genre, which one supposes is what the team is going for.

For those who don’t know, 10 Chambers is the studio behind GTFO - a rad co-operative horror shooter that built up a loyal and vocal community. Formed by many of the former Payday crew, the team seems to be going back to its roots a little bit with Den of Wolves, as it draws on what it knows and recruits a wave of new talent besides.

It’s an exciting prospect, especially as a sizable portion of the wider Payday fanbase has found themselves unimpressed by Payday 3.

While we don’t have a release date yet, nor not much more than a vague release window to go on, the game remains a beacon of hope for FPS heist fans keen to hop into something new. Fingers crossed we get some more information in the near future.

Are you excited for Den of Wolves? When do you think it’ll finally come out? Let us know below!

If you want some reading material on the game to help pass the time, we have an interview from last year on the musical approach to the game, as well as a deep dive on the sci-fi setting. We’ve also got more interview features to come in the next few days, so keep an eye on this space!