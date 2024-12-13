Borderlands 4 gets a fresh trailer with some gameplay, and we can see why Randy Pitchford was "FREAKING OUT, yo"

A fresh trailer for Borderlands 4 just dropped at The Game Awards 2024, just as Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said it would in a whole bunch of tweets.

Yep, after that first teaser trailer from Gamescom ONL this year told us all this was a thing that exists, our second look at it was teased by a bunch of Pitchford tweets that may or may not have been a bit premature. Classic.

As Pitchford suggested, the trailer featured some gameplay from the game that'll attempt to follow this summer's rather bad Borderlands movie, in addition to some pretty good-looking graphics, a terrifying woman mounted on the back of some spider-like legs, and a whole legion of horrible bastards that look like they'll be pretty fun to shoot.

Outside of that, it was pretty standard Borderlands fare: mutants, people hovering menacingly in a low-grav environment, mutants, guns, and noise. If you could just ignore the Randy Pitchford stuff, it was all pretty exciting.

In those aforementioned tweets, Pitchford wrote: "Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it’s badass af. Latest render is knocking me out. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet, but idgaf. I’M FREAKING OUT, yo." He later added: "So... My phone is blowing up. I guess I wasn't supposed to share that we have a trailer coming. My bad. Sorry. Not sorry. What's done is done, so... not deleting. If you don't hear from me in a week, please call 911."

Was this Game Awards cameo for the game worthy of that all-caps typing, hype, and also the bit of back and forth with a Twitter random about edging that came in the first tweet's replies (no pun intended)? The answer will probably depend on whether or not you've got a tattoo of Claptrap or Handsome Jack on your inner thigh, but fire away, let us know below.

