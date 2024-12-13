Move over Resident Evil, Capcom's newest remake darling is Onimusha (just don't expect to get your hands on it until 2026)

Move over Resident Evil, Capcom has a new remake-led prized pony in town, and it's name is Onimusha.

Yes, you read that right. Onimusha is back, and looking better than ever in Capcom's frankly obscene REengine. The publisher has rebooted the series - which has been dormant since 2018, by the way, in terms of console and PC games - with a dark fantasy, triple-A level action game. It certainly looks like its taking aim at the Elden Rings, Dark Souls, and Niohs of the world, doesn't it?

At The Game Awards 2024, Capcom stunned audiences by showing off a new Onimusha game with no prior teasing or fanfare. In the trailer, we saw some intense third-person action, and heard some pretty odd English voice-acting. The game, called Onimusha: Way of the Sword, is coming in 2026.

Take a look at the debut below.

We've not heard from the Onimusha series for a long time. The last we saw of Capcom's esteemed franchise was Onimusha: Warlords, a good value remaster of a decent game that rode on the back of some of the momentum garnered by the nostalgia-baiting hype of Resident Evil 2 Remake. A remake of the first game in the series, you can go and play it on current consoles and PC right now, if you want a taste of what to expect from this new title.

At the time of writing, the Onimusha series has sold a total of 8.7 million copies worldwide, making it Capcom's tenth best-selling franchise (behind Monster Hunter, Dead Rising, Dragon's Dogma, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Resi, DMC, and Ace Attorney). I wonder how much this new game is going to shunt this oft-forgotten series up the charts.

We'll find out in 2026.