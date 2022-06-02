Ubisoft won't host its own show this month, but one is coming later this year

Ubisoft has confirmed what everyone was expecting. The giant publisher will not be hosting its own event this month, suggesting it simply doesn't have enough to show.

Since 2020, Ubisoft has been holding its shows under the Ubisoft Forward banner, which effectively replaced its E3 showcase. In 2020, the company hosted two of those, one in July and another in September. Ubisoft Forward returned last year with a single show in June.

When it confirmed the news to Axios, Ubisoft didn't say why it's not producing a show this month, but it did confirm that it's putting together an event for "later this year."

It's not clear whether any of Ubisoft's upcoming games will show up as part of third-party events, such as Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. Indeed, Ubisoft has been known to debut trailers and make reveals at the events of partner platform holders.

It's not out of the ordinary for the company to appear at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, for instance, to show off the rumoured new Assassin's Creed game set for release in the near future. We may also get a fresh look at Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at a Nintendo event.

Outside of Assassin's Creed and Rabbids, there's a slew of free-to-play games announced last year that are probably due for an update, not to mention the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

Ubisoft is not the only publisher skipping this summer showcase period, of course. EA, too, will not bring back EA Play this year.