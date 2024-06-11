Good news, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is definitely alive, here's 30 seconds of a candle to prove it

Surprise, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake showed up at last night's Ubisoft Forward. Well, in a manner of speaking. What we did get in its brief apparance was a new release window, as well as enough candle to fulfil any hippie's chill lighting quota.

Yep, alongside the three big headliners we knew would be there going into the show - Assassin's Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and Star Wars Outlaws - we actually got an update on the Sands of Time remake, which has endured a pretty rocky development life to this point.

In the 30 second long teaser that made up the Sands of Time remake's cameo during the showcase, we did get one key detail: following the multiple delays and rejiggings it's faced, the game is now pencilled in to release in 2026. No, there wasn't a set month or date to go along with that, don't push your luck.

Aside from that, as you can see below, all we got to enjoy was a shot of a candle sitting in window, which magically reignited itself and had wax dribbles retreat back up it, in order to convey that time was flowing backwards. Nice. Get it? Sands of Time.

In the interest of maintaining some semblance of journalistic integrity, I won't baselessly speculate as to whether this candle was one of those scented ones. Though truth be told, it does just look like a regular wax one, albeit with a pretty fancy holder. Maybe this kind of conjecture is what all that creepy whispering before the candle reignites is about.

Anyway, if you're out of the loop, The Sands of Time Remake was initially revealed back in 2020, with a January 2021 arrival then being pushed back to March 2021. Ubisoft then postponed it to an undefined “later date", but insisted it was still coming. Now, it's listed as arriving in 2026. Here's hoping it'll actually drop then.

For more Ubisoft stuff, make sure to check out our recent preview of Star Wars Outlaws. We think it's pretty cool.