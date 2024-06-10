Star Wars Outlaws shows off some more gameplay at Ubisoft Forward

We've just gotten a fresh look at Star Wars Outlaws ahead of its arrival of August 30, via some more gameplay shown during tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Kay Vess' space scoundrel story was one of the three big headliners, alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows and XDefiant, advertised ahead of time for this year's Ubisoft Forward showcase, having popped up during Friday's Summer Game Fest show with quick teaser basically designed to whet your appetite to see more today.

So, what did we get tonight? Well, some fresh gameplay showing Kay Vess and her erstwhile partner, Nix, wandering around an amazing-looking hub. It's all got a very lived-in vibe – none of that open, quite bland stuff you tend to see in some of the blander Far Cry entries (and I'm saying that as some that loves Far Cry – Dom).

The game looks great, and that's a good thing for Ubisoft, because this is the French publisher's first time working with the series, and it has a lot to prove. Whether it was the on-the-ground cutting about in dusty towns, or the very authentic space combat when she took to the skies in her ship, the game seems to be firing on all cylinders.

We've got a full preview of the game going up slightly later today – keep an eye out for that, because Connor goes into far more detail.

Given that, as we mentioned, Outlaws is releasing on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there isn’t too much longer to wait until you can channel your inner Han Solo and show all of your mates your terrible Jabba the Hutt impression. Make sure to stay tuned for plenty of updates from us in the run up to its arrival, and once it's touched down.

Check out the trailer below.