Star Wars Outlaws will let you work with, or double-cross, Jabba the Hutt

Star Wars Outlaws will let you take on some work from the one and only Jabba the Hutt, but that doesn't mean you have to stay on his side.

While there will be some new locales and planets to visit in Massive Entertainment's upcoming open-world Star Wars game, you will of course be able to visit the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine. And who else can you find there but Jabba, as in an interview between IGN with some of the devs behind Star Wars Outlaws, it was confirmed that you'll be spending plenty of time at Jabba's palace. You can work with him, but you can also betray him, which apparently has consequences.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Director Julian Gerighty also noted how if "you close your eyes and give people a choice to go anywhere in Tatooine? Mos Eisley. And specifically one watering hole in Mos Eisley. The opportunity is that you can see all the nooks and crannies. You can see all the things that are informed by the Lucasfilm archives." Gerighty went on to say how the "concept of virtual tourism is important to us," an interesting idea typically applied to games that take you to real world locations like the Yakuza games.

A recent behind the scenes video from Ubisoft also went a bit more into a bit more detail on Massive's thought process about designing its version of Tatooine. You will obviously get to see parts of Tatooine you're much more familiar with, but as art and world director Benedikt Podlesnigg notes, "it's not just about recreating Tatooine as you know it, [but] going back to the classic sources of Spaghetti Westerns. We tried to recreate an authentic mood and feel, as we build new points of interest to follow the already established history."

Star Wars Outlaws is due out some time in 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.