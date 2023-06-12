Here’s your first look at 10+ minutes Star Wars Outlaws open-world gameplay

Yesterday's Xbox Game Showcase saw the reveal of that Star Wars title Ubisoft has been working on: Star Wars Outlaws. Today’s Ubisoft Forward has given us an even closer look at the game, which releases in 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place in between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, introducing a human protagonist of Kay Vess. Vess is a scoundrel hoping to pull off one of the biggest heists in Outer Rim history, and they’ll be doing this in the company of an adorable companion, Nix.

Today's Ubisoft Forward showed off a gameplay trailer for Star Wars Outlaws in Snowdrop's engine, and I got a good glimpse of Nix, so I was happy. Gameplay shown off was pretty stealthy to begin with, and we can even use our scaly little buddy to help us wherever we go. Combat also looks promising, with high-speed chases, space flight, and some slow-mo combat to mess around with. Oh, and Nix can ride the back of your motorcycle. Does this companion get any cuter?

Adorable space-axlotl aside, players will be exploring areas both familiar and new in Star Wars Outlaws as scoundrel, Kay Vess. Your capabilities in battle aren't all that matters either; with dialogue decisions to make, you'll want to choose how you handle some interactions carefully to avoid trouble... or look for it.

Now, I’m not one for Star Wars games unless it has LEGO in the title, but I am a sucker for cute companions such as Nix. Let’s not also forget the BX-commando droid we’ve seen accompanying Vess, who also looks pretty rad. Outlaws all-in-all looks to tell a scoundrel story in an open-world during the height of conflict across the galaxy, and honestly, bring it on.

Star Wars Outlaws is arriving on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X in 2024.