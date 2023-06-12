Watch the Ubisoft Forward live stream here

Ubisoft Forward has returned for 2023, and will be live-streaming reveals and updates on its upcoming games on June 12.

Ubisoft has already confirmed that fans will be seeing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It also teased an unnamed title with a brief look at some gold and black decal; could this be a new announcement altogether? I guess we'll find out later!

There'll also be more from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which was announced during Summer Game Fest, and more of Star Wars Outlaws which we saw during last night's Xbox Game Showcase. Ubisoft fans can also expect updates on Division, and XDefiant, which I previewed a while back and found to be incredibly mid.

The coming week is packed with showcases, which you can check out a full schedule of over on our live blog for the events. The Ubisoft Forward event will also be swiftly followed by the Capcom Showcase, so you might want to clear your calendar for Monday if both publishers interest you.

For those tuning into Ubisoft Forward, you’ll want to ready up for the following times on later today, June 12:

6PM BST

7PM CEST

10AM PDT

1PM EDT

You can catch the live stream via the video embedded above, or can check it out on YouTube and Twitch. Bear in mind, there’s a 15-minute pre-show. So, tune in a little earlier if you don’t want to miss a single thing!

Those watching via Twitch are also eligible for various Twitch Drops. You’ll have to watch the show for a set amount of time to receive the following items:

Slumbering Ikran for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 15-minutes watching

- 15-minutes watching Base Camp Duffel for Riders Republic - 20-minutes watching

- 20-minutes watching Eugene Raven Skin for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - 30-minutes watching

- 30-minutes watching Oasis Initiate of Alamut Dye for Assassin’s Creed Mirage - 45-minutes watching

You’ll need to claim these rewards from your Twitch Inventory within 24 hours of the Ubisoft Forward live stream.

We likely won’t be getting an update on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, but stretching even further, maybe we’ll see something from Beyond Good and Evil 2. I’m doubtful, but we can hope.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at Ubisoft Forward? Do you have any suspicions as to what this mysterious unnamed game is? Let us know!