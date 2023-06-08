Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown kicks off Summer Game Fest

Accompanied by a pretty banging soundtrack, Ubisoft kicked off the Summer Game Fest with a trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

I can't lie, this looks pretty good.

What’s better is that this Prince of Persia title will be arriving early next year on January 24. The side-scrolling hack-and-slash will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. So, nobody is going to be missing out.

It looks to be everything you’d expect from a Prince of Persia title, but with a fancy new 2.5D approach, and the combat looks pretty slick. There's also different biomes to platform your way through, and powers for the player to manipulate in combat.

That said, Ubisoft Forward is being live streamed on June 12, so maybe we’ll hear more about this title then. While we’re at it, let’s hope Ubisoft throws something in there about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, ey?