If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FIRST UP

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown kicks off Summer Game Fest

Arriving next year!

Ubisoft
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Accompanied by a pretty banging soundtrack, Ubisoft kicked off the Summer Game Fest with a trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Watch on YouTube
I can't lie, this looks pretty good.

What’s better is that this Prince of Persia title will be arriving early next year on January 24. The side-scrolling hack-and-slash will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. So, nobody is going to be missing out.

It looks to be everything you’d expect from a Prince of Persia title, but with a fancy new 2.5D approach, and the combat looks pretty slick. There's also different biomes to platform your way through, and powers for the player to manipulate in combat.

That said, Ubisoft Forward is being live streamed on June 12, so maybe we’ll hear more about this title then. While we’re at it, let’s hope Ubisoft throws something in there about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, ey?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch