Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gameplay reveals time travel combat, and it looks absolutely wild

Ubisoft has given us another look at Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, showing some more impressive looking gameplay.

At today's Ubisoft Forward, we were treated to a more in depth look at the kind of gameplay we can expect from the action-adventure sidescroller. For one, the big thing is that time travel powers are back, and they're looking wilder than ever. You're able to use them for puzzles and navigating the semi-open world, but more excitingly, you can use them in combat. While you're pulling off some sick flips, you can essentially teleport around the place by rewinding yourself through time, which lets you pull off some ridiculously cool looking combos.

Not only that, but we got a fancy animated trailer that is essentially a good excuse to feel excited about another Prince of Persia game.

While it might not be the Prince of Persia game everyone was expecting, The Lost Crown was revealed at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, and looks to bring the series back to its side-scrolling roots. The game is currently set to release January 24 next year, and will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (so everywhere, essentially).