MORE A COMIN'

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown players can look forward to new content in the future

Ubisoft says it is "far from done" with post-launch content.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has announced new content updates are coming to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

News of additional content coming to the game was shared by its director Mounir Radi, who thanked players for “all the love" shown to The Lost Crown since its release earlier this year.

Cover image for YouTube videoPrince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Launch Trailer
Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world.

According to Radi, players can expect a free update soon, but what it entails wasn’t shared. In the meantime, Radi said players should visit Artaban to train a bit more and also try to beat the game in Immortal mode (thanks, Nintendo Life).

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is rather popular with not only players but critics too. In our 4/5 review, Dom called the game a “princely, self-assured Metroidvania gem whose glamour is only tarnished by a few unwieldy design decisions.”

Released on January 18, you can pick up The Lost Crown on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

