Summer Game Fest 2023 Live Blog - Event schedule, dates and times

Summer Game Fest 2023 is here. Or maybe it's been here for a while - I find it hard to keep track of what falls under the large umbrella brandished with a big photo of Geoff Keighley's face. Everything might be Summer Game Fest. Who actually knows? Anyway, we're in for a treat (hopefully), with showcase events from Xbox, Ubisoft, and Devolver, plus the actual Summer Game Fest showcase.

We've got all the details of the shows just below, along with links to how to watch them, but you'll be able to find ongoing coverage right here if you don't fancy ever opening up another web page. The Summer Game Fest live blog will be updated with key news stories and the occasional hillarious comment, probably saying something like "Wow, Starfail, am I right?" just because the frame rate dropped to 29FPS during some pre-release gameplay or something.