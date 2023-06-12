If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Take a look at this stunning new Assassin’s Creed Mirage story trailer

Here's a closer look at 9th-century Baghdad and protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Mirage promises to take Assassin’s Creed back to its roots, and it’s looking pretty damn good so far. In an all-new trailer shown off at today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, fans get a lengthy look at the coming-of-age story of Basim.

Mirage marks the series return to the more stealthy gameplay that Assassin’s Creed is enamoured for, with players primarily roaming Baghdad as they engage in parkour, stealth their way around the districts, and take part in some slick close-range combat. Mirage will also arrive in a smaller package with a shorter campaign length than recent Assassin's Creed titles, but it looks like it's bound to pack a punch.

We already got a look at some gameplay two weeks ago, and our own Jim Trinca thinks Mirage might just be forging the best kinda of remake. Today, however, we were able to sit down and learn more about the story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its street-thief-turned-assassin protagonist.

The new trailer shows off the stunning scenery across Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a glimpse into the emotional origin story of Basim Ibn Ishaq as he becomes a Hidden One.

Those eager to jump into Assassin’s Creed Mirage don’t have too much longer to wait, either. Mirage launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 12.

