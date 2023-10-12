Assassin’s Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma solution

As you explore Assassin’s Creed Mirage reimagination of 9th Century Baghdad, you’ll find yourself running into plenty of collectable items such as Dervis’ Artifacts or Mysterious Shards in between assassinations. You’ll also wind up picking up puzzling enigmas, which can lead you to treasure if you’re able to decipher them.

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma features a drawing of the Wilderness, which features a palm tree drawn in red, pointing out where we can get our hands on some loot. If you need a helping hand cracking this clue, then here’s the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma can be found in a small gazebo in the southern Wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That said, it is on the outskirts of the Karkh area, and not too far from the House of Poulterers.

Make your way through the Gate of the Mills and take a right. The gazebo will have a small tomb inside it, and the enigma will be in front of the tomb. There’ll also be a Codex entry on death and the afterlife nearby.

If you’ve been near the area before, the enigma will also appear as a golden scroll on your world map and HUD. If you’ve already collected this enigma, it will instead appear as a white cross on your world map.

To view any unsolved enigmas, including Joy Beneath Weeping Palms, you can access them from Basim’s bag in your inventory.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma is a drawing of the southern Wilderness in Mirage. It’s actually a very good drawing, and if you open up your world map, you can see the piece of Wilderness depicted is not that far from where the enigma was first found.

This clue points you to Palm Grove pictured below, where you’ll find the treasure we’re looking for beneath one of them.

Head south from where you found the enigma until you reach Palm Grove. Once in the area marked on the above map, wander around the middle of the field a little until you see the slanted palm tree with a pile of rocks beside it. Here, you’ll find your treasure.

Interact with the treasure to uncover it, and you’ll be rewarded with the Green Hidden One outfit dye.

