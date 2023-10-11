Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reap from the Ruins enigma solution

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a much shorter game than its predecessors, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of secrets for you to unfold or treasures for you to collect. Enigmas are small riddles you can find across 9th Century Baghdad, and if you’re able to solve them, you’ll find yourself lining your pockets with collectables.

The Reap from the Ruins enigma is a puzzling one. With nothing more but a strange, Lovecraftian note to go off, it’s time for Basim to go on a small adventure into the Wilderness. For those who need a push in the right direction, here’s the Reap from the Ruins enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Reap from the Ruins enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re hunting down enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Reap from the Ruins enigma can be found in the small town of Jarjaraya, which is south of Baghdad.

Here's where you'll find the enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

In the corner of the town, near the bridge leading to Dogan’s Farm, is a small building. In the upstairs of it, you’ll find a deceased civilian with the enigma right beside their body.

If you’re yet to collect this enigma, it’ll appear as a golden scroll on your world map, HUD, and in your Eagle Vision when nearby. If you’ve already retrieved it, however, the golden scroll will instead be a white cross on your world map.

After picking up the enigma, you can look at the hint it provides to you by opening up Basim’s bag from your inventory. Scroll down to the enigmas section and select the Reap from the Ruins enigma to see the details of it.

Reap from the Ruins enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Reap from the Ruins enigma consists of a rather creepy drawing. There are some ruins depicted, and lots of smaller illustrations that look like they were taken straight from the mind of H.P Lovecraft. There’s even a mind-flayer looking dude at the forefront of the hint.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

A tree is also drawn near the ruins, with a red cross branding the base of it. So, clearly, this tree is where we’ll find our treasure!

The ruins depicted in the drawing are actually further southeast of Jarjaraya, deep in the Wilderness, and surrounded by swamps. You’ll want to hop atop a horse and make your way over to the area marked on the below map. Be careful of snakes along the way, though!

Head out into the Wilderness, but be wary of the snakes. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once you get close, you’ll soon see the ruins from the drawing. Explore a little, as there are some notes around that’ll be fascinating to any Lovecraft fan. Once you’re ready to retrieve your treasure, look beyond the ruins and away from Baghdad; you should see a tree with a large rock beside it.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Walk over there while taking care of any snakes, and in front of the tree you’ll find the treasure that we came here to collect: the Eldritch Talisman. I don’t know about you, but this was a neat little way of adding a tiny bit of eldritch spookiness into Mirage, and I liked it a lot!

