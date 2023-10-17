Assassin’s Creed Mirage "A Challenge" enigma solution

During your time exploring 9th Century Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll find that there’s more to do than simply assassinate the Order of the Ancients one by one. Hidden among each district are several collectables, including puzzling enigmas, such as the A Challenge enigma.

Enigmas are short riddles or drawings that’ll give you a clue as to where some treasure is found. They’re not that easy though, and require you to be rather familiar with the lay of the land. With that in mind, here’s some help with the A Challenge enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the A Challenge enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The A Challenge enigma is found in the Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, south of the House of Wisdom and marked on the below map.

Here's where you'll find the A Challenge enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Once you reach the above location, the enigma scroll can be found on the balcony of a building. Although, it is obscured by trees if you're approaching from the rooftops. Use Eagle Sight when nearby and you’ll see the scroll glow orange.

When hunting down enigmas, they’ll appear as golden scroll icons on both your HUD and your world map. If you have already collected an enigma in that area, it’ll appear as a white cross icon on your world map instead.

All collected and unsolved enigmas can be viewed in Basim’s bag, which is accessible via the inventory screen in Mirage.

A Challenge enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The A Challenge enigma in Mirage consists of a short riddle, but our main clue is the lines that read: “Turn east from where the learned observe the Ram, the Scales, the Gourd. Seek out the isle where waters split, and once you’ve dared to ford its banks, you’ll find that at my flanks, wheels churn.”

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

This portion of the clue detailing the observation of the Ram and so forth is in reference to the Observatory, which is northeast and across the bridge from where you will have found the A Challenge scroll.

The latter half of the above clue refers to the splitting of water and churning wheels. When you approach the Observatory, continue east. Across the river again, you’ll notice a mill with multiple water wheels. Voila!

Here's where we're going to find the treasure for this enigma! | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

We need to make our way to the water wheel that is adjacent with the water, where you’ll find a barred window that we can’t go through. However, if you enable Eagle Sight and look through the barred window, you will see another barred window to the left of the room, with a barred door on the right.

I tried throwing knives at the barred door with little luck. However, you can throw one at the barred window to the left of the room with ease.

Don't waste those throwing knives, as the nearest Trader is a short journey away. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The window will collapse, and you’ll then be able to walk around and head inside, where you can retrieve your treasure. There’s also a loot chest and some more throwing knives you can pick up in this room.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

After venturing inside, you’ll be rewarded with the Black Rostam outfit dye.

For more on Assassin’s Creed, check out some other enigmas that can give you some further rewards. There’s Delight by the Dome, Left Behind, and Reap from the Ruins, which are all rather nice side-adventures to go on!