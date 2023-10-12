Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard enigma solution

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has plenty of collectables for eagle-eyed players to find, and one such collectable is enigmas. These puzzling letters and drawings will lead Basim in the direction of treasure such as talismans and outfit dyes, if you can wrap your brain around them.

The A Holy Hoard enigma features a drawing of what looks like some religious buildings, with a red cross marking the location of our treasure. If you’re not sure where to begin when hunting this particular enigma down, here’s the A Holy Hoard enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the A Holy Hoard enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’re yet to track the A Holy Hoard enigma down in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it can be found in the Khuld area of Harbiyah between the Prince’s Gate and Khurasan Gate Guardhouse.

Here's where you'll find the A Holy Hoard enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

As always, if you’ve visited this area before, the enigma will appear as a golden scroll icon on your world map and HUD. If you’ve already retrieved it, it’ll appear as a white cross on your world map instead. All of your unsolved enigmas can then be found in Basim’s bag in your inventory.

If you make your way to the Prince’s Gate and follow the wall to the west, you will find a small building that you can enter. Go inside and the enigma will be on a small shelf in this room.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Remember to use Eagle Vision to help you locate it if you don’t spot it right away!

A Holy Hoard enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With the A Holy Hoard enigma retrieved, let’s take a look at the clue it provides. The clue is a drawing of some religious-looking buildings with a red cross marking the location of our treasure.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

That said, there are a lot of buildings that this could be around Mirage’s Baghdad. Alas, if you’ve visited this place before, the trees and crosses above the entrance will help you with working out exactly where it is, and that’s the Nestorian Monastery.

You’ll want to go north past the Upper Harbor and through the Ditch Sluice of the Fief to reach the area. Once you get there, there is a viewpoint, Tale of Baghdad, and a lost book to retrieve here. First, though, let’s find our treasure!

There's plenty to do at the Nestorian Monastery after retrieving the treasure. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

If you look at the A Holy Hoard enigma clue, you’ll see that our treasure is by a tree behind the monastery. Go round the back of the monastery, where the coast is, and look for a large tree by some broken boats in the northeast corner of the area.

Collect the outfit dye as your reward. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Your treasure can be found beneath a large tree here, and when you interact with it, you’ll receive the Tan Abbasid knight outfit dye.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, take a look at where to find all outfits, and how to solve the Delight by the Dome enigma if you haven’t already.