While the best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will often depend on the quest at hand or what type of assassin you want Basim to be, there are some swords and daggers that easily stand out amongst the rest. Want to maintain Basim’s health, increase his damage, or summon the power of lightning? You can, with the right weapon equipped!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s best weapons aren’t too difficult to get your hands on, either, making your time as an assassin much easier and all the more satisfying. As I said, who doesn’t want to summon the power of lightning when assassinating folk? Without further ado, here are the best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and where to find them.

Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Most of the swords and daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be pretty good one way or another, especially if you upgrade your weapons. That said, some are much more fun to use than others, and some weapons really pack a punch.

We’re going to start with the five best swords in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but will also be discussing the five best daggers shortly.

Best swords in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

The Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar is unlocked by collecting Mysterious Shards and using them at the buried chamber you’ll find during The Calling quest.

This particular sword is really powerful if you’re good at maintaining Basim’s HP by dodging and parrying any incoming attacks. Its description reads, ‘Maximum Health is lowered by 50%, but damage is increased by 50%.’

If you happen to have collected enough Mysterious Shards to unlock The Samsaama dagger, the dagger will help to heal Basim during fights so he can continue dealing devastating amounts of damage.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Rostam Sword

The Rostam Sword is a reward for completing the ‘Weapons Dealer’ contract, which can be picked up from the contracts board at any Hidden Ones Bureau.

This sword is incredibly powerful for longer fights, or those where you’ll be tackling multiple enemies at once. Its description reads, ‘Every consecutive Attack deals +5% damage, up to a maximum of +50%.’

This means that you can stack +50% of damage against enemies with ease, and of all the swords in Mirage, this damage stack is the best you can get.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Initiate of Alamut Sword

The Initiate of Alamut sword is the first sword you’ll get, with it being given to you at the very beginning of Mirage. Its ability is, ‘After a successful Parry, the next Attack deals +50% opportunities.’

Provided that you can parry enemies effectively, this sword can finish off enemies very quickly. That said, the Rostam sword remains considerably better, but the Initiate of Alamut sword is great to keep hold of until something better comes along.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Zanj Uprising Sword

Speaking of something better, the Zanj Uprising sword functions similarly to the Initiate of Alamut Sword, but with a twist. Its description reads, ‘After a perfect Dodge, the next Attack deals +50% damage.’

Now, if you suck at successfully parrying attacks like me, this sword will go a long way in making fights easier. I, personally, would dodge away from my opponents before striking more often than I would attempt to parry their attacks. If your gameplay style is anything like that, then the Zanj Uprising Sword will finish off fights in a jiffy.

You can also get the sword early on, with it being found in the golden chests hidden around Harbiyah. There’s three in total, and you’ll want to loot all three of them. While one gives you the sword, the other two chests will give you the upgrade schematics for it, so you can fully upgrade the weapon right away.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Hidden One Sword

Last, but not least, is the Hidden One sword. This sword doesn’t actually deal a lot of damage compared to other weapons, but its ability can be perfect against some of the tougher enemies you’ll be facing. Its description reads, ‘Every fifth hit poisons the enemy.’

A simple ability for a sword to have, but one that’ll slowly whittle down the HP of tough enemies while you position yourself to attack, or continue dodging theirs. It can also be great against small groups of guards, as the poison can easily finish off one guard while you focus on attacking the next target on your tail.

You can also get your hands on the Hidden One sword relatively early. Make your way to the Abandoned Caravanserai, which you’ll visit early on in your playthrough. In this area, there are three golden chests to loot, much like the chests where you’ll find the Zanj Uprising Sword. You’ll want to loot all three chests in the area, as one will contain the sword, while the other two will contain the upgrade schematics necessary to upgrade it.

Best daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Now, let’s see what the best daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage offer.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The Samsaama

The Samsaama is unlocked by collecting Mysterious Shards and using them at the buried chamber you’ll find during The Calling quest, much like the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar sword. These two weapons, as previously mentioned, work well together when both equipped.

Its description reads, ‘Every fifth Hit heals Basim for 10% of his health.’ So, when paired with a sword like the Shamshir-e that reduces Basim’s health in favor of damage, this dagger will go a long way in ensuring that his health is not entirely depleted.

The dagger on its own is still pretty good for keeping Basim’s health topped up during any fight, but especially so when using the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar sword alongside it!

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Dagger of Time

The Dagger of Time is a DLC item that comes with the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Its description reads, ‘Perfect Parries slow down time for 3 seconds.’

Now, I wouldn’t use this dagger without a supporting sword either, and the best sword for the job is the Sand Sword. This sword is also part of the Deluxe Edition of the game, and will regenerate Basim’s health if he kills an enemy while time is slowed down.

So, if you’re capable of some damn good parries, this dagger will slow down time. If you then manage to kill an enemy in that window, Basim’s health will be regenerated. I didn’t personally find this combination all that powerful at the beginning of the game when enemies are rather weak, as Basim’s health didn’t often drop. Later on, however, this combination of weapons was much more fun… until The Samsaama came along!

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Initiate of Alamut Dagger

The Initiate of Alamut dagger is the dagger that is given to you at the very beginning of Mirage, and all in all, it’s a sturdy, strong dagger that you can deal a lot of damage with.

The damage the dagger deals relies on your ability to parry, though, with its description reading, ‘Parries deal +25 Defense Damage.’ This means that when fully upgraded, its defensive attacks pack a real punch and can easily finish an enemy off, if you’re lucky!

As someone who sucks at parrying, I didn’t rely on this dagger too much, and that’s where our next dagger comes in…

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Hidden One Dagger

While the Hidden One Dagger isn’t incredibly powerful to begin with, I did enjoy using it alongside the Hidden One sword, until something better came along. Its description reads, ‘Melee kills of Poisoned enemies create a poison cloud that damages nearby enemies.’

Throughout the game, you’ll often find yourself coming up against groups of guards. Mercenaries or simply running away can deal with them in most instances, but why not have a little fun?

While the Hidden One sword poisons enemies on the fifth hit, the Hidden One dagger will then create a poison cloud if these poisoned enemies are finished off with melee. That poison cloud will then damage other enemies, and before you know it, they’re all dropping dead. While other weapons are better due to the Hidden One set not being useful for every scenario, these weapons are great fun when used together.

The Hidden One dagger is found in a gear chest in the northern wilderness, by the Watermill area. We recommend looting all the gear chests in the surrounding area, too, as these will contain the necessary upgrade schematics to fully upgrade the dagger.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Abbasid Knight Dagger

Last, but not least, is the Abbasid Knight dagger. This dagger is also found in gear chests around the Great Garrison and Bazaar areas of Karkh. As ever, we recommend looting all the gear chests here as they’ll also contain the necessary upgrade schematics for the weapon.

The description for the dagger reads, ‘When Basim’s Health is lower than 50%, Damage Resistance is increased by 30%. Now, this dagger is interesting, because it pairs with the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar quite nicely if you only care about having the highest output damage possible while being on lower than 50% HP at all times.

The dagger also goes well with nearly any sword you choose, as long as you plan on being below 50% health some of the time. It’s good for finishing up fights at critical moments, but you best hope you have a health elixir or two to hand in case things turn awry…

That’s it for some of the best, and most fun, weapons to use in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While you’re here, be sure to check out where to find all outfits and where to find all talismans so that you can complete your look.